Nebraska state lawmaker files to run for congressional seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, has officially jumped into the race for the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Vargas, a Democrat, filed papers Wednesday to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican. Bacon first won the seat in 2016 and is seeking a fourth term in the district.

The 2nd District is one of few areas of GOP-dominated Nebraska that is considered competitive between the parties. Bacon took the seat from former Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford in 2016. The district backed Bacon in 2020 but voted for Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election.

The district was redrawn last year during the Legislature's redistricting process. It still covers all of Douglas County and also includes western Sarpy County and all of rural, Republican-leaning Saunders County.

Vargas represents Legsilative District 7, which stretches across eastern Omaha along the Missouri River, from downtown to the Sarpy County line.

Democrat Alisha Shelton of Omaha is also running for the congressional seat.

