Nebraska state Sen. Brett Lindstrom announces governor bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator and financial adviser officially launched his campaign for governor on Thursday.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, announced he will run in the Republican primary. Lindstrom. Lindstrom, a former walk-on Husker quarterback, is serving is second term in the Legislature.

In his campaign announcement video, Lindstrom said he'll push for tax cuts if elected. The 40-year-old said Nebraska needs “a new generation of leadership."

Lindstrom is looking to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't run again in 2022 because of term limits. Two other candidates, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and Nebraska businessman Charles Herbster, have already launched their campaign and are running ads.

