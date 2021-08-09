 Skip to main content
Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood considering run for governor
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator and former city council member from Bellevue is weighing a bid for governor.

Sen. Carol Blood unveiled a new campaign website Monday where she's taking donations and describing herself as a “level-headed public servant with a record of governing."

If she commits to running, Blood would be the first Democratic candidate to declare a bid for governor. She's seeking to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is term-limited, in a state dominated by the GOP.

Blood was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016, defeating a Republican incumbent in a politically divided Sarpy County district. She was re-elected to the seat in 2020, overcoming a GOP challenger in the officially nonpartisan election.

During her time in the Legislature, Blood has focused heavily on veterans' issues and election transparency, among other concerns. She has also dug into problems at a problem-plagued ethanol plant in Mead that has raised health concerns among some residents.

Her legislative district includes Offutt Air Force Base. Before joining the Legislature, she served as an at-large member of the Bellevue City Council.

