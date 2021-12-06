 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante to seek re-election

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante announced Monday that he will seek re-election for a second four-year term.

Murante, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2018 while serving as a state lawmaker from Gretna.

“Everyday I'm honored to work for the people of Nebraska, and I'm humbled to have their support,” Murante said.

Murante pointed to his efforts to fight a federal proposal that would have allowed the IRS to collect bank information from most Americans' accounts. He also has been elected national chairman of the State Financial Officers Foundation, a nationwide association of state treasurers and auditors.

As treasurer, Murante pushed for legislation to establish financial literacy courses in Nebraska elementary and high schools. His office also helped create and host a first-of-its-kind financial wellness webinar series aimed at public employees.

Murante was a strong supporter of the state's new Meadowlark Program, which enrolls all children born in Nebraska on or after Jan. 1, 2020, in the state's tax-advantaged college savings plan. He also negotiated the largest fee cut in that program's history.

People are also reading…

No other candidates have announced plans to run for treasurer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost despite omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says 'we need to be ready'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden on Thursday appealed for Americans to get their boosters and get behind his plan to tackle the new omicron variant through wider availability of vaccines and shots, but without new major restrictions on daily life.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News