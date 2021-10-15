 Skip to main content
Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected last month, state tax officials said Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts in September of $625 million, which is 19.2% above the forecast of $525 million.

Department officials said the state had higher-than-expected collections from net sales-and-use taxes, net individual income taxes and net corporate income taxes. Net miscellaneous taxes came in lower than projected.

Nebraska has collected $1.484 billion so far in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That's 11.7% higher than the projected forecast of $1.328 billion.

The projections were set in April by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board, then adjusted for new laws passed this year and divided into monthly estimates. Nebraska lawmakers and governors use the projections to determine how much money they have available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

