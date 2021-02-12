 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska tax collections higher than expected in January
View Comments
AP

Nebraska tax collections higher than expected in January

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue that projected in January, state officials said Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $453 million, which is 19.1% higher than the certified forecast of $380 million.

The department said net individual and corporate income taxes were higher than projected, as were net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes.

Tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. The state has collected $3.321 billion as of the end of January, which is roughly 9.3% higher than the certified forecast of $3.039 billion.

The initial projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pirate skeletons from 1717 shipwreck discovered off Cape Cod

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+40
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
National Politics

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News