Nebraska tax collections higher than expected in January

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue that projected in January, state officials said Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $453 million, which is 19.1% higher than the certified forecast of $380 million.

The department said net individual and corporate income taxes were higher than projected, as were net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes.

Tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which began on July 1. The state has collected $3.321 billion as of the end of January, which is roughly 9.3% higher than the certified forecast of $3.039 billion.

The initial projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in July.

