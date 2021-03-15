Nebraska tax collections soar due to late tax season start

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state tax collections soared far above projections in February, but the numbers are likely to come down in the next few months, state officials said Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts last month of $449 million, which is 96% higher than the certified forecast of $229 million.

The surge was driven by net corporate income tax collections that were nearly 602% higher than expected and individual income tax collections that were nearly 164% above projections. Net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes were higher than projected as well, but by smaller percentages.

A department spokeswoman said part of the reason for the increase was the Internal Revenue Service's tax season beginning later than usual, which led to a lower-than-usual number of refunds issued in February.

Nebraska has collected $3.77 billion so far in the current fiscal year that began on July 1. That's 15.4% higher than the certified forecast of $3.268 billion.

