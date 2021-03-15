 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska tax collections soar due to late tax season start
View Comments
AP

Nebraska tax collections soar due to late tax season start

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state tax collections soared far above projections in February, but the numbers are likely to come down in the next few months, state officials said Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts last month of $449 million, which is 96% higher than the certified forecast of $229 million.

The surge was driven by net corporate income tax collections that were nearly 602% higher than expected and individual income tax collections that were nearly 164% above projections. Net sales-and-use and miscellaneous taxes were higher than projected as well, but by smaller percentages.

A department spokeswoman said part of the reason for the increase was the Internal Revenue Service's tax season beginning later than usual, which led to a lower-than-usual number of refunds issued in February.

Nebraska has collected $3.77 billion so far in the current fiscal year that began on July 1. That's 15.4% higher than the certified forecast of $3.268 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News