Nebraska to end extra $300-a-week pandemic unemployment cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will end a $300-a-week unemployment bonus that has been going to jobless workers during the pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday as he declared a “return to normalcy” and rescinded the last of his virus-related executive orders.

Nebraska joined at least 22 other Republican-led states that are halting the additional unemployment benefits, including assistance for gig workers and the self-employed, who don't normally qualify.

“Now it's time to return to normalcy,” Ricketts said at what he called his last pandemic-related news conference.

Ricketts said the extra benefits will end June 19. The state is also stopping pandemic assistance for people who earn money from both self-employment and wages, and a program that extended regular benefits once they were exhausted.

The different benefits are going to a total of 15,837 recipients and were slated to expire in September if Nebraska hadn't withdrawn from the federal programs early.