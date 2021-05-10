Nebraska to get $1 billion in federal aid from rescue plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will get roughly $1 billion in aid under the federal government's plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new numbers released Monday.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a state-by-state funding breakdown for President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, an effort to restore jobs lost during the pandemic and replenish the coffers of governments that saw huge declines in tax revenue.

The plan will distribute $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

The Treasury Department said governments can use the money to cover local public health costs, address the economic impacts of the pandemic and replace lost tax revenue. They can also spend it on premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

Officials in Gov. Pete Ricketts' administration have said they've been waiting to learn what restrictions the federal government will put on the money so that it's not used for expenses that aren't allowed. Ricketts has been critical of the plan's cost to taxpayers.

