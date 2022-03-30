Nebraska to send police body armor, helmets to Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is sending 550 pieces of law enforcement armor to help Ukrainian soldiers who are defending their homeland against a Russian invasion, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

Ricketts said the Nebraska State Patrol gathered out-of-waranty armor from law enforcement agencies around the state and combined them with a similar shipment out of Iowa. Nebraska law enforcement agencies contributed 321 body armor vests, 69 helmets and other protective equipment.

Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Jason Scott said the donated equipment is all out of waranty and can't be used by U.S. law enforcement, but is still functional. Scott said the gear would otherwise be destroyed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

