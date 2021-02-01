 Skip to main content
Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9
AP

Nebraska to start issuing emergency SNAP benefits on Feb. 9

  • Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will start issuing emergency supplemental nutrition benefits to people who qualify on Feb. 9, state officials said Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, will get increased money on their EBT cards.

The extra assistance comes from the federal government. Recipients saw a boost earlier in the pandemic, but the aid eventually expired. Gov. Pete Ricketts initially declined to renew Nebraska's request for the benefit as the economy recovered, but reapplied later as the number of virus cases surged.

Benefits will vary based on the number of people in a household and the amount they're currently receiving.

