LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The union that represents Nebraska State Patrol troopers is endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist, four years after the group backed incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The State Troopers Association of Nebraska made the announcement Thursday at the Capitol.
The union has clashed with Ricketts following scandals in the patrol, including allegations that senior leaders improperly handled internal investigations. Several rank-and-file employees faced disciplinary action in what union leaders describe as an attempt to divert blame.
The union also opposed a Ricketts-backed bill that would have weakened its bargaining power, a change the governor said was necessary to make the agency more accountable.
Association President Brian Petersen says Krist will provide "accountable and responsible" leadership.
Ricketts campaign spokesman Matthew Trail says public safety remains a top priority for the governor.