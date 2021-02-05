Nebraska US Sen. Sasse pushes back against GOP activists

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is pushing back against some fellow Republicans who want the state party to formally censure him for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump after the U.S. Capitol riot.

Sasse on Thursday posted a YouTube video response to county GOP activists in Nebraska who want him to be censured after he said Trump deserved some blame for inciting the riot.

The Nebraska Republican Party's State Central Committee is expected to vote Feb. 13 on a possible censure. The committee has censured Sasse once before, in March 2016, after he leveled other criticism against then-candidate Trump. A censure from the party is essentially a public reprimand that lets party activists voice their disapproval.

“I’m not going to spend any time trying to talk you out of another censure," Sasse said in the video. "I listen to Nebraskans every day, and very few of them are as angry about life as some of the people on this committee — not all of you, but a lot. Political addicts don’t represent most Nebraska conservatives.”