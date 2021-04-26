 Skip to main content
Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns
AP

Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns

  Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they're experiencing delays with some tax returns due to an unusually high number of errors, particularly with returns that claim the state's new property tax credit.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue announced on its website last week that most of the problems are from simple entry or calculation errors. The department said employees are working overtime to review and correct the errors internally, and taxpayers won't need to take any extra steps.

Officials said refunds will be issued with due care as quickly as possible.

Nebraska lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved the tax credit last year to provide a state income tax credit based on how much residents pay in local property taxes. The state announced a website in February to help residents calculate the credit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

