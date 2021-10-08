 Skip to main content
AP

Negotiations break down at Virginia Redistricting Commission

Negotiations broke down Friday between members of Virginia's bipartisan redistricting commission after Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on which proposed maps they should use as a starting point.

The meeting ended after Democratic citizen co-chair Greta Harris said she was removing herself from the commission and left. The impasse comes just two days before the commission is supposed to turn in maps for Virginia's state House and Senate districts.

“At this point, I don’t feel as though all members on the commission are sincere in their willingness to compromise and create fair maps for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Harris said before leaving.

A number of other members followed Harris out of the room, effectively ending the meeting because it lacked a quorum. Others wanted to push on.

The 16-member commission is evenly split between Democratic and Republican appointees. And it was already struggling to break a partisan divide.

The commission is tasked with diving the state’s voters into new legislative and congressional districts, while also trying to ensure that Black and minority voters are given a fair shot to elect candidates of their choice.

Commission members appear to have found zero bipartisan consensus after scrutinizing scores of squiggles on multitudes of maps.

On Friday morning, the commission was still working off two sets of maps: one drawn by a Republican map drawer and one drawn by Democrats. Commission members eventually took two votes on which map or maps to use as a starting point. The hope was that they would then begin to hash out their differences over a handle of districts.

But each proposal, one made by a Republican and another by a Democrat, failed 8 to 8 along party lines.

At that point, Harris, the Democratic co-chair, said she didn't see a need for the members to continue.

“We tried to recognize that Virginia is growing ... and growing primarily in communities of color and to ensure that their voice was counted and valued in a state that hasn’t always done that,” Harris said. “But I think partisanship sort of seeped into the spirit of this commission.”

State Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican, disagreed. He said the commission was obligated to find a way forward instead of “throwing in the towel.”

“I don’t think that’s what we were thinking when we passed the (redistricting commission) legislation, when the voters voted on it and when it became a part of the (state) Constitution,” he said.

The commission is tasked with producing new legislative districts for the 100-member House of Delegates and 40-member state Senate to conform with the population shifts reflected in the 2020 census.

Making the commission’s work even tougher is the need for a supermajority to approve any map. Approving either a House or a Senate map requires not only the support of 12 of the 16 commissioners, but also approval by six of the eight legislative commissioners and six of the eight citizen commissioners.

What’s more, if two of the four appointees from the House of Delegates oppose the House map, it fails even if the other 14 commissioners support it. The same is true of the Senate map.

It’s unclear if missing the Oct. 10 deadline presents a significant problem. The law gives the commission 14 days after “its initial failure to submit a plan to the General Assembly.”

If the commission still can’t submit a plan, or if the General Assembly rejects its plan, the Supreme Court of Virginia will draw the maps.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

