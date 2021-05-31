Negotiations revive education debates in Nevada statehouse

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A mining tax proposal introduced in the Nevada statehouse has revived longstanding debates about charter schools and tax credits that help pay for private school tuition.

With less than a day remaining before the Legislature adjourns, Democrats must sway at least two Republicans in both the state Senate and Assembly to win the two-thirds support needed to pass a bill to increase taxes on mines. As part of the negotiations, they're considering bolstering “school choice” programs that Republicans have long supported and teachers' unions have long despised.

Tucked deep into the mining tax proposal are provisions to maintain funding for the “Opportunity Scholarships” program that the then-Republican majority created in 2015. The program allows businesses to receive tax credits on donations that go toward paying the tuition of low- and middle-income students who want to attend private schools. The bill is still being amended as negotiations continue.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said on Sunday that it was a needed concession to give the bill a chance to pass.

“This is one of the areas of this bill that took a significant amount of work, collaboration, discussion, heartburn, and — quite frankly for some — holding their nose and nodding their head,” he said.