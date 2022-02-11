 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Neighbors Romania, Moldova sign deals to boost their ties

  • 0

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — European Union member Romania and neighboring Moldova, one of Europe's poorest nations, signed a string of cooperation deals following joint governmental meetings in Moldova's capital Chisinau Friday.

The deals included Romania granting Moldova 100 million euros ($114 million) in non-reimbursable aid for development projects. Agreements were reached on strengthening cooperation on investment and energy security, as well as fighting corruption and strengthening the rule of law.

“We want to improve the quality of life, especially in rural areas, and these funds can be used for local infrastructure, whether we are talking about roads, schools, or water-supply networks,” Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said.

In 2014, Moldova — a former Soviet republic of around 3.5 million inhabitants — signed a deal with the EU to forge closer political and economic ties, but widespread corruption and a lack of reforms hindered development.

People are also reading…

Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said the agreements signed Friday send “a strong signal of support for improving the business environment in Moldova.”

“I assure you that Romania will continue to be your strong and vocal supporter,” Ciuca said.

The governments also agreed to build a new bridge across the River Prut, on their common border, linking two towns that are both named Ungheni.

In January, the European Commission approved 150 million euros ($170 million) in micro-financial assistance to Moldova to help the country’s economy. Some 30 million euros would be provided in grants and up to 120 million euros in medium-term loans.

Last year, the International Monetary Fund approved a $558-million aid package to Moldova; and the Commission announced a 600-million-euro ($684 million) economic recovery deal, conditional on judicial and anti-corruption reforms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Autonomous Black Hawk military helicopter has its first successful flight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News