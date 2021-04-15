 Skip to main content
Nelson raises nearly $264,000 in Senate bid last quarter
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tom Nelson said Thursday he raised nearly $264,000 in the first three months of the year in his bid for the U.S. Senate, about a quarter of what challenger Alex Lasry brought in over six weeks.

Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, has cast himself as the financial underdog in the race against Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who is married to a millionaire. They are all running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term next year.

“The Senate is made up of two-thirds millionaires and Tom would be among the lonely one-third who isn’t able to self-fund his campaign,” Nelson's campaign manager Irene Lin said in a statement.

Nelson was the first Democrat to get into the race and has raised nearly $483,000 to date, his campaign said. Lasry said he raised more than $1 million in the first six weeks after he got in the race in mid-February. Godlewski launched her campaign on Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is considering running and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, of La Crosse, said he was also giving it a look although he's widely expected to seek reelection.

