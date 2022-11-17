 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neubauer reelected as Assembly Democratic leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Democrats reelected Rep. Greta Neubauer as their leader Thursday, completing the full slate of legislative leaders heading into the next two-year session.

Republicans went into the November elections looking to secure a two-thirds majority in the Assembly and Senate, which would give them enough votes to override any veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The GOP ultimately fell two seats short of a two-thirds majority in the Assembly but will still hold a commanding 64-35 advantage in the chamber when the next two-year legislative session begins in January.

Neubauer acknowledged in a statement that Assembly Democrats will “face obstacles in the coming year” but will still promote "a visionary, inclusive policy agenda that shows that government can, and must, be a force for good in Wisconsin.”

Neubauer, a former legislative aide, represents the city of Racine. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. Democrats elected her as minority leader ahead of the 2021-22 session, replacing retiring Rep. Gordon Hintz in the role.

Republican legislators last week reelected Rep. Robin Vos as Assembly speaker and Sen. Devin LeMahieu as Senate Majority Leader. On Tuesday Democratic senators picked Sen. Melissa Agard as minority leader. Republicans emerged from November elections with a 22-10 majority with one race still too close to call.

