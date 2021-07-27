Nevada adopts COVID-19 mask rule in line with federal advice

Nevada's indoor mask requirements will apply to Reno, Las Vegas, Carson City, Elko and other cities. The state Gaming Control Board confirmed the mandate would apply to casinos in counties with high transmission rates.

It could hamper tourism industry efforts to entice visitors and trade shows back to power the state's economy.

Health officials reported 1,124 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, more than any day since Feb. 8.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus spiked to 1,143 on Tuesday, only four less than a peak reached last summer during a second surge — and before vaccines were developed.

Patients hospitalized have been on average younger than in previous surges, the state hospital association said last week.

Other U.S. states, including Illinois, have aligned their masking guidelines with the CDC.

However, governors in states including Texas, Iowa and Michigan have said they do not intend to implement new mandates.

The federal recommendations followed indoor mask mandates in cities like Los Angeles and St. Louis, both of which are experiencing less severe surges than Clark County and the Las Vegas area.