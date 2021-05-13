Nevada adopts new CDC guidance easing mask requirements

“It’s a very big deal,” said Karissa Loper, chief of Nevada’s Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness,

“Kids, especially adolescents and teens, have more social contact and risk of spreading the virus making it especially important to get them vaccinated," she said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 30% of all Nevada residents have been fully vaccinated and 37.7% of state residents 16 and older. Vaccinations have been initiated with the first shot for 37.8% of all residents and 47.7% of those 16 and older.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12.

To date, 10% of Nevada’s more than 2 million total COVID-19 cases have been in the 10-19 age group, Loper said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has said that children now account for one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases nationally. A year ago, they made up only 3% of the total. About 1.5 million cases were reported nationally among individuals between ages 11 and 17 between March 1, 2020, and April 30 this year.

Loper said that’s likely because the virus is more likely to target children as more and more adults get vaccinated.