LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's state attorney general says schools could be made safer by stepping up protections at school properties, encouraging students to report troubled classmates and asking the Legislature to look at so-called "red flag" laws to allow guns to be confiscated from people deemed to be a threat.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is releasing several school safety recommendations Thursday with a report that follows a meeting he held in March, a month after a school shooting in Florida left 17 people dead.

The 32-page report focuses on topics aimed at reducing the time it takes to respond and confusion during incidents.

A key element is a mobile app called SafeVoice Nevada and establishment of an assessment program to identify troubled students and track them from one school to another.

