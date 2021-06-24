 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nevada Air Guard activating air tankers early to fight fires
0 Comments
AP

Nevada Air Guard activating air tankers early to fight fires

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Air National Guard is activating its airlift wing with air tankers more than a month sooner than last fire season to help fight wildland blazes that already have burned more than 780 square miles (2,020 square kilometers) across 11 western states.

The National Interagency Fire Center requested one C-130 aircraft and aircrew from the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, said Col. Jeremy Ford, the wing’s commander.

He said in a statement Thursday the activation highlights the military’s role assisting in firefighting efforts, “especially with that need coming much earlier this year than past years to combat increased fire activity across the American West.”

The specially fitted C-130 cargo compartments can drop up to 3000 gallons (11,356 litres) of water or fire retardant in 6 seconds, Ford said.

Last year’s activation out of Reno from July 29 to Oct. 3 was the longest firefighting activation in the unit’s history.

The initial request for the aircraft and crew lasts through July 26. The unit will join the 146th Airlift Wing out of Channel Islands, California, with initial deployment scheduled Saturday to CAL FIRE’s McClellan Air Tanker Reload Base in Sacramento.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

+3
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News