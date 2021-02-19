Nevada asks judge to reject claim of tainted voter rolls

Inaccurate voter information "generally consists of the names of deceased persons and the addresses of persons who have moved,” the attorney general's motion says. “Here, plaintiffs are focused on non-citizen voter registrants.”

The document calls verifying citizenship “a unique challenge.”

“Immigrants who conduct business with the DMV have ended up on Nevada’s voter rolls,” it says. But to prosecute, the state needs to prove the person voted, knew voting was a crime and intended to break the law.

The lawsuit is being handled by attorneys including former Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who was a Trump campaign state co-chairman. He alleged during other failed legal challenges that voter rolls contained thousands of names of people who were dead, moved out of state or were not U.S. citizens.

Laxalt on Friday declined to immediately comment, saying he had not yet seen the document filed in state court in Carson City.

The lawsuit identifies Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as being in charge of voter registration. But Deputy State Solicitor General Gregory Zunino wrote in the motion to dismiss the case that the role Cegavske plays in maintaining voter records is only “supervisory.”