Nevada Assembly speaker healing from prostate cancer surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson is recovering after receiving surgery for prostate cancer this week, a spokesperson said.

Assembly Democratic Caucus Executive Director Chelsey Wininger said Frierson, 51, had a successful outpatient surgery on Wednesday and expects to return to the Legislature on Monday.

“I feel good and am looking forward to getting back to the business of the legislature,” Frierson said in a statement. “I’m grateful for my colleagues who have stepped in during my absence to keep the session running smoothly.”

Frierson said the cancer was detected early through regular check-ups.

“I encourage all men in Nevada to be there for their families and take their health seriously,” he said.

Frierson was elected to his current Assembly run in 2016 after previously serving from 2011 to 2014. He has been the speaker of the lower chamber for the last three legislative sessions.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that he and the first lady were glad to hear Frierson was doing well and sent him wishes for a speedy recovery. The Democratic governor thanked the speaker for reminding people to get regular checkups and screenings.

