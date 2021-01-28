Nevada awaits answers from feds about low vaccine allocation

Throughout Nevada, 210,173 vaccine doses had been administered as of Wednesday, including 107,190 in Clark County, home to roughly three-fourths of the population. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 338,025 doses have been distributed to the state, but not all doses marked as distributed have been delivered to the state and are merely scheduled for distribution, officials say.

“It doesn’t make sense to open for a few days and then close for a few because we run out of vaccines,” Nevada Health Bureau Chief Candice McDaniel said, noting one of the state's primary goals is simply to alert eligible residents that they can make appointments.

Federal officials have told Nevada that more than 42,000 doses are scheduled to be delivered next week — 18% more than in the past. But state virus response director Caleb Cage said questions about why Nevada's allocation lags behind other states' remain unanswered. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hasn't responded to a letter Gov. Steve Sisolak sent Sunday demanding a fair share of doses. Rather than yielding answers, discussions between state and federal officials had mostly been “exploratory," Cage said.

The state has attributed bumps in its vaccination campaign mainly to a lack of supply, but McDaniel offered two additional explanations on Thursday.