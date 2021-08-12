Nevada becomes more populous and diverse, but growth slows

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has become more populous and more diverse over the past decade, adding 404,000 residents, with about 4 out of 10 identifying as Hispanic or Latino according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The majority-minority state ranked as the United States' third most ethnically diverse, according to a Diversity Index published by the agency.

Mirroring the rest of the nation, Nevada's urban counties grew more significantly than its rural counties. More than 95% of the population growth in Nevada occurred in Clark and Washoe counties, home to Las Vegas and Reno respectively.

The Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro area grew faster than the Reno metro area, 16.1% to 15.3%.

Seven of the state's rural counties lost population. But Nye County was the state's fastest-growing, adding 17.4%, or 7,600 residents, to its population. Nevada's population grew to 3.1 million.

The state's 18 and older population grew by more than 18%, while its 18 and under population only grew by 4%.