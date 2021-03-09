Nevada bill would bar offensive school mascots, place names

“I’ve had a meeting with UNLV to listen to their concerns and I’m working to try and address them in the legislation," Watts said.

Sabra Smith Newby, the Vice President of Government and Community Affairs at UNLV, said the school's interpretation of the name Rebels “is that it is a spirit of non-conformance, of testing the boundaries, of innovating, and that is a spirit that we wish to continue.”

Watts' proposal does not include funding to help schools and districts pay for the changes.

In a budget impact report provided by the Clark County School District, district officials estimated about 20 out of 336 schools would need to undergo rebranding for a total cost of nearly $1.4 million, though the district did not provide details on which schools or what symbols would be required to be dropped.

In a similar report, the Humboldt County School District in northern Nevada said Winnemucca Junior High would need to brand its Warriors mascot, which would involve redoing the basketball floor and replacing murals, but the school said it was not able to estimate the cost at this time.

———

Price reported from Las Vegas. Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0