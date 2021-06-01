Nevada Capitol partially reopens following pandemic closure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Capitol is reopening Tuesday for people with appointments and guided tours.

The limited public access begins after more than a year of closures because of the pandemic.

People inside will be asked to comply with the latest guidance on masks from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors.

Guided tours will resume with up to five people. Self-guided tours are still off limits, and people arriving for a public meeting will only be allowed to attend the event.

