Nevada church presses US Supreme Court on COVID-19 limits

Since then, the vacancy on the bench was filled by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who seems likely to align herself with the four conservative justices who sided with the church in July.

“There is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote then in one of three strongly worded dissents.

The 9th Circuit ruling sent the case back to the district court to determine how to proceed but in the meantime prevented the state from enforcing any church attendance limit more stringent than the current 25% of capacity limit on most businesses. Judge Richard Boulware has put the case on hold pending the Supreme Court's ruling on the church’s petition.

Nevada imposes the 25% occupancy limit on all gathering places — including casinos, restaurants, bars, amusement and theme parks, gyms and fitness facilities and movie theaters.

But the church’s latest court filings argue that an attendance limit of 25% for houses of worship is prohibited under the First Amendment. It wants to be treated the same as essential businesses — like manufacturing facilities and professional offices, which currently have no capacity limits other than social distancing.

Ford said reconsidering the Nevada church’s plea won’t resolve the case “unless this court is prepared to presume, without record evidence, that a state can never establish proof that the public interest in saving lives permits temporary numerical limitations for attending in-person religious services.”

