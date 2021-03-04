Nevada confirms 5,000th COVID-19 death, but trends improving

“This is the absolute worst time to take your foot off the pedal for anything,” said Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Laboratory.

Cage said the task force will be meeting with individual counties in mid-March and April to help determine if the local plans they are developing will be ready for the transfer of general regulatory authority by May 1, and that likely won’t take place until later in several counties.

The governor must delegate the authority to individual counties based on the local plans, which must first be endorsed by the local health district or health board, the superintendent of the local school district, city managers within the county in cities with populations of 100,000 or more and the Nevada Hospital Association and/or Nevada Rural Hospital Association.

But once a county’s local mitigation and enforcement plan receives delegation of authority from the governor, the task force no longer will be required to approve future loosing or tightening of restrictions.