Nevada could require COVID-19 vaccines for college students

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada students at public colleges and universities may be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to take in-person classes later this school year, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday.

The governor said he is asking a team of doctors and state health officials to consider the requirement, but it wouldn't be imposed before students return to class in a few weeks.

He said he is separately asking his medical advisory team explore whether to require vaccines for those working with vulnerable populations, such as the homeless and in health care settings.

Citing reports of many maskless people in the crowd of 65,000 at a recent U.S.-Mexico soccer game near the Las Vegas Strip, the Democratic governor said he is also asking medical experts, local officials and businesses to figure out how to make events like concerts and sports games that draw large crowds in Las Vegas safer.

Sisolak said he is not yet considering requiring people to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors at restaurants or go to gyms and movie theaters, like New York City announced this week.

“I certainly hope that our residents, we don't have to get that far," Sioslak said. “No one wants to mandate. No one wants the government telling them what they have to do.”