Nevada county lawmakers vote to resist COVID-19 mask mandate

But he said people who want to wear masks should feel comfortable doing so.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, last week re-imposed a COVID-19 mask mandate for everyone, vaccinated or not, in indoor public places in Nevada cities.

He followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations aimed at stemming a variant-fueled surge in cases and hospitalizations not seen since before the arrival of vaccines.

Sisolak had lifted mask rules statewide in mid-May, following CDC guidelines at the time that vaccinated people didn’t need to wear face coverings.

The delta variant of the virus has gripped Nevada since then.

Sixty people in Elko County have died since COVID-19 first emerged in Nevada in March 2020. Statewide, the number is approaching 6,000.

As of Tuesday, there were 108 active COVID-19 cases and nine hospitalizations in Elko County, where fewer than one in three residents age 12 and older in the county has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to state health data.