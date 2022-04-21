 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada court wants to answer public employee-lawmakers issue

  • Updated
  • 0
Public Employee Lawmakers-Nevada

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo is the Nevada Assembly meeting on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev. The Nevada Supreme Court said Thursday, April 21, 2022 that is is calling for more fact-finding hearings by a lower court judge on a Nevada Policy Research Institute lawsuit on whether public employees who are elected to the state's part-time Legislature, be able to make the law and also enforce the law? The Nevada Constitution says a person can't serve two elected offices or in multiple branches of government at the same time.

 David Calvert - pool, Pool The Nevada Independent

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court said Thursday it wants to finally settle a key question that has hung for decades over public employees who are elected to the state’s part-time Legislature: Should a person who makes the law also enforce the law?

The seven-member state high court unanimously called for more fact-finding hearings by a lower court judge on a Nevada Policy Research Institute lawsuit that would unseat nine public employees, including the two top Democrats in the state Legislature.

“Few would support rules that limit their own power, which is precisely why the power to write the law must be kept separate from those tasked with enforcing the law,” institute executive Robert Fellner said in a statement hailing the ruling.

A 15-page decision authored by Justice James Hardesty acknowledged the extraordinary importance of deciding whether the state’s constitutional separation-of-powers clause applies to elected officials who hold full-time taxpayer-funded jobs.

People are also reading…

It called separation of powers “probably the most important single principle of government declaring and guaranteeing the liberties of the people.”

The Nevada Constitution prohibits a person from serving two elected offices or in multiple branches of government at the same time.

The case before the court focuses on nine Las Vegas-area lawmakers — seven Democrats and two Republicans — variously employed by the Clark County district attorney and public defender offices, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Clark County School District.

The top Democrats are Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Clark County prosecutor, and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a county deputy public defender.

The court overturned a finding by a now-retired Clark County District Court judge that Nevada Policy Research Institute, a conservative and libertarian think tank, lacked legal standing to bring its lawsuit because the organization did not show it was personally injured.

The justices acknowledged that the institute did not demonstrate personal injury and noted the case did not challenge “an expenditure or appropriation” by the Legislature.

“To have standing to challenge an unconstitutional act, a plaintiff generally must suffer a personal injury traceable to that act,” the court said.

However, the ruling praised the Nevada Policy Research Institute for its sincerity in challenging legislators’ dual employment and its “ability to vigorously litigate this important, recurring issue.” It granted an exception to let the case proceed.

“Our refusal to grant standing under these circumstances could result in serious public injury — either by the continued allegedly unlawful service of the (nine defendants), or by the refusal of qualified persons to run for office for fear of acting unconstitutionally — because this unsettled issue continues to arise,” the court said.

The court has yet to rule on another pending separation-of-powers case involving Democratic state Sen. Melanie Scheible of Las Vegas, whose full-time job is deputy Clark County district attorney. In that case, a state court judge in Las Vegas overturned the Henderson woman’s 2018 drunk driving conviction on the grounds that Scheible is an elected state senator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.

Kansas governor nixes bills on trans athletes, parents' role

Kansas governor nixes bills on trans athletes, parents' role

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed conservative Republicans’ proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports and a GOP proposal aimed at making it easier for parents to try to remove materials from public school classrooms and libraries. Neither measure vetoed Friday cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature with the two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate necessary to override a veto. Kansas lawmakers are on their annual spring break but are scheduled to reconvene April 25. Kelly argued both were driving by politics. Republicans say the measure on transgender athletes protects competition and called the other measure a proposed “Parents' Bill of Rights.”

Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

Japan has enacted a law formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s trade status is part of sanctions announced last month by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that also include the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. The eight were taken by bus on Wednesday from the Russian Embassy to Tokyo's airport, where they took a Russian government plane home. Japan is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia because of its concerns about the impact of the invasion in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive.

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and he's accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But Biden's administration has struggled with how much intelligence it’s willing to give Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Several people familiar with the directive say the latest changes occurred last week when U.S. intelligence officials lifted some geographic limits on the transfer of the kind of information used in minute-by-minute decisions on the battlefield.

Watch Now: Related Video

Physicists discover a 'micronova,' the supernova's baby cousin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News