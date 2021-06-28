 Skip to main content
Nevada death row inmate presses for stay of July execution
AP

Nevada death row inmate presses for stay of July execution

  Updated
Nevada death row inmate presses for stay of July execution

FILE - In this March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, shows convicted murderer Zane Michael Floyd, 45, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Lawyers for Floyd, a four-time convicted murderer in Nevada are trying to persuade a federal judge to grant a temporary stay of execution who's scheduled to become the first death row inmate put to death in the state in 15 years. Public defenders are scheduled to go before a judge in Las Vegas on Monday, June 28, 2021, to argue over the constitutionality of a never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials plan to use at the state-sanctioned killing tentatively scheduled next month.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for a four-time convicted murderer in Nevada are trying to persuade a federal judge to grant a temporary stay of execution for the man who’s scheduled to become the first inmate put to death in the state in 15 years.

Public defenders for Zane Michael Floyd are scheduled to go before a judge in Las Vegas Monday afternoon to argue over the constitutionality of a never-before-used sequence of drugs that prison officials plan to use at the state-sanctioned killing tentatively scheduled next month.

Defense lawyers also filed another appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court last week that says lethal injection would subject him to cruel and unusual pain. Floyd prefers safer alternatives, including a firing squad.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer of one of the drugs says the state obtained it from them illegally. Lawyers for Hikma Pharmaceuticals told Nevada's attorney general last week they want the state to return 50 vials of the anesthetic ketamine.

Floyd was convicted of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a 1999 shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.

It would be the first execution in Nevada since 2006 when Daryl Mack was given a lethal injection for a 1988 rape and murder in Reno.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

