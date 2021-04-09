Nevada Democrats’ priorities emerge on bill deadline day

Nevada has offered public funds and tax rebates to attract the NHL and NFL to Las Vegas. The Golden Knights began playing hockey in Las Vegas in 2017 and the Raiders relocated from Oakland to the newly built Allegiant Stadium last year. Under a deal hashed by the Legislature in 2016, Nevada issued $750 million in state bonds to pay for part of the stadium, which will gradually be paid for using hotel room taxes.

The pandemic's effect on the state budget prompted Sen. Dina Neal, the bill's sponsor, to reevaluate the arrangement, she said in a hearing earlier this week.

The franchises argued they were lured to Las Vegas on the promise of exemptions from the 9% live entertainment tax that Nevada imposes for live shows and concerts and said that the taxes could hinder their efforts to grow the presence of professional sports in southern Nevada.

HOUSING

Two proposals to boost affordable housing sponsored by a group of Democrats did not receive votes on Friday after a political action committee blitzed social media with advertisements against them that tagged individual lawmakers. “Nevada Housing Now” — a group with a website that lists the Nevada Home Builders Association among its backers — argued that the proposals would raise costs and discourage new construction.