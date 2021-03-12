Nevada Democrats punt tax hike proposals to voters in 2022

He said he would consider withdrawing the tax proposals from the ballot depending on whether Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Legislature prioritize education funding.

"This session is going to leave a record on whether or not education was properly funded under Governor Sisolak," he said. “If not, then the ultimate decision will be made by Nevadans on the 2022 ballot.”

Democratic leaders want to raise revenue but oppose the two initiatives.

“We are still in the middle of a recession brought on by a global pandemic, and Nevada families are still struggling," Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said. "Raising taxes on working families and struggling businesses is not how we get Nevada back on track.”

Another initiative could appear on the ballot in 2022 if lawmakers decide to place a mining tax proposal on the ballot.

Nevada Democrats control both legislative chambers and both U.S. Senate seats.

Although Democrats in the Legislature oppose the initiatives, Republicans hope associating the Democratic Party with taxes will swing the state back in their favor in the 2022 midterms, when Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto are up for reelection.