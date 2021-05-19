Nevada DMV: Fee for troubled computer upgrade to be refunded

Nevada voters amended the state constitution in 1994 to require two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers to approve any measure that “creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form," justices noted.

The DMV transaction surcharge was to modernize the agency’s 20-year-old computer system under a contract that became the focus of corruption allegations and a finding by state auditors in 2017 that the project had been mismanaged. The contractor, Tech Mahindra, was fired the following year.

The state used “unproven” technology and had “nonexistent” project management controls at the DMV, according to a report from a contractor the state hired to determine what went wrong.

The Review-Journal in 2019 reported that the retired head of the DMV, Troy Dillard, went to work for Tech Mahindra at the same time the company was awarded the $75 million contract.

The newspaper won the unsealing of a lawsuit filed by a company executive, Brian Coffey, accusing DMV employees of sabotaging the modernization when bribes were not paid.

As much as $25 million was spent on equipment and technology that wasn’t usable, the Review-Journal reported.