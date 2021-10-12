 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada election official to keep tax measures on 2022 ballot

  • 0

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's top election official is challenging the status of two ballot measures that the state's largest teacher’s union promised to withdraw after successfully using them as bargaining chips and pressuring legislators to boost education funding.

In a Sept. 7 letter first published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske wrote that state law required she include measures that propose raising taxes on sales and gambling on the 2022 ballot.

Neither Democrats nor Nevada's powerful resort industry want the tax measures to appear before voters next year, both have said. Democrats worry their inclusion could allow Republicans to frame the election around taxes. And resorts and casinos do not want to risk a hike that could deter tourists from visiting Las Vegas.

The initiatives originated almost a year ago, when the Clark County Education Association submitted the tens of thousands of signatures necessary to qualify the two proposals for the 2022 ballot.

The first measure proposes raising the portion of sales taxes dedicated to school funding from 2.6% to 4.1%, pushing sales taxes in Las Vegas to nearly 9.9%. The second proposes increasing the gambling tax rate from 6.75% to 9.75%, with tax revenue directed to the state’s general fund for unrestricted spending.

People are also reading…

John Vellardita, the teachers union's executive director, told the Associated Press in March that the measures were designed to “start a conversation” about education funding and said they'd remain on the ballot unless lawmakers increased education funding before adjourning in June.

Lawmakers increased taxes on the mining industry and tucked a new statute into an unrelated bill about mail-in ballots to give petitioners more flexibility to withdraw initiatives. On the final day of the legislative session, Vellardita credited his strategy for the passage of the taxes and said he intended to withdraw the initiatives from the ballot as promised.

In a July letter sent amid discussion about Cegavske thwarting Democrats' plans and keeping initiatives on the ballot, lawyers in Attorney General Aaron Ford's office wrote to Gov. Steve Sisolak's general counsel that the initiatives could legally be withdrawn, citing legislative intent and the absence of an explicit prohibition.

In her subsequent letter to the Attorney General, Cegavske writes that Ford's legal opinion “fails to address the constitutional imperative and compels the Secretary to act in a certain manner.”

Cegavske argues that if the Legislature doesn't take up the petitions, the constitution says the Secretary of State, upon receiving them necessary signatures, “shall submit the question of approval or disapproval of such statute or amendment to a statute to a vote of the voters at the next succeeding general election.” The former Republican state Senator says the Legislature has repeatedly interpreted “shall” as imposing a requirement, not an option.

The Secretary of State oversees elections and ballot initiatives in Nevada. But the clash will likely prompt legal battles over whether to include the tax measures before November 2022.

———

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: City Council Candidate Dan Moore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News