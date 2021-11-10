 Skip to main content
AP

Nevada encouraged by demand for COVID-19 shots for age 5-11

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are encouraged by initial demand for COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 and local pediatricians are reporting strong interest.

But some logistical issues and technical glitches in the state’s scheduling platform have slowed the rollout of the doses at county and community health clinics, they said Wednesday.

Experts also expressed concerns that a recent uptick in new coronavirus cases statewide could signal a similar trend last November when the pandemic began a climb to its most serious level in December 2020.

They’re hopeful the addition of the 277,000 Nevadans age 5-11 to those eligible for vaccination will put the state in a better position than last year to combat the spread of the virus.

“Certainly the demand is out there,” said Dr. Terrence McAllister, a Las Vegas pediatrician who joined state officials on a weekly update for reporters on Wednesday.

James English, regional COVID-19 operations chief for Washoe County's health district, said a line started forming outside the Reno Livestock Events Center for Saturday’s first walk-up doses for younger kids “well before 6:45 a.m., so it’s obvious there is demand and there are a lot of people who support this vaccination.”

“A lot of excited kids. A lot of relieved parents," he said.

WATCH NOW: WITCC class keeps holiday entertaining alive

