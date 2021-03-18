 Skip to main content
Nevada exceeds 1 million coronavirus vaccine dose milestone
AP

  Updated
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that more than 1 million coronavirus vaccines had been administered in the state since doses first arrived in December.

“While this milestone marks a significant moment as Nevadans fight to end the pandemic, it's measured against the heavy weight the past year has taken on all Nevadans,” he said in a prerecorded video.

The million includes doses manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and account for people who have received only one shot as well as those who received the second dose required for certain vaccines. As of Wednesday, 360,245 residents had been fully vaccinated and 641,517 had received first doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, 300,415 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,157 have died from the virus. The number of new confirmed cases and deaths reported daily has plummeted in recent months as vaccines have been administered to high risk groups, including seniors and front-line workers.

Sisolak announced Wednesday that all residents 16 years and older would be eligible to make vaccine appointments starting April 5. The state has gradually lifted capacity restrictions on businesses and gatherings and intends to cede some decision-making power to county officials on May 1.

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

