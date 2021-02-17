Nevada expands vaccine eligibility to people 65 and older

In Clark County, home to Las Vegas and most of the state’s population, health officials said Wednesday they did not know when they would be prepared to expand eligibility to residents 65 and over.

Administering vaccines is a central piece of Sisolak's plan to gradually lift restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus and allow businesses to return to normal. Officials reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 41 deaths, reflecting a continued downward trend.

The state’s two-week positivity rate has been trending down since mid-January and dipped below 12% for the first time since Nov. 10. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 11.8%. Since the pandemic began, Nevada has seen a total of 289,392 known cases of the coronavirus and 4,774 deaths.

Winter storms blanketing much of the U.S. delayed Nevada's shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and forced the Southern Nevada Health District to reschedule appointments for second doses. About 4,000 people are being contacted to reschedule their appointments, said Greg Cassell, who is leading the district's Incident Management Team. First-dose appointments scheduled for this week were not affected.