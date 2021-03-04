Nevada GOP brings election complaints to secretary of state

The complaints, which McDonald said had been vetted by attorneys, were held in boxes labeled by type of allegation. One was about out-of-state voters, another about duplicate voters. He said that highlighting perceived problems with elections wasn’t about 2020, but future elections.

The secretary of state's office said it had received them and planned to review and investigate complaints when warranted per its usual procedures, spokesperson Jennifer Russell said.

Marchant, a former state assemblyman who was unseated in 2018, said on Thursday that he still believed the 2020 election was “stolen” from both him and Trump. A lawsuit he filed to challenge his 33,000-vote loss to Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Las Vegas, was dismissed after a Clark County judge ruled she lacked jurisdiction throughout the seven-county congressional district.

“We have to change the laws here. I’ve been fighting to change voter fraud for almost 10 years,” he said. “We’re all awake now.”

He said he plans to run to replace Cegavske, the only Republican elected to statewide office in Nevada, who has repeatedly denied allegations of election interference and defended the integrity of the process.