Nevada GOP lawmaker wishes he voted for mining tax last year

To raise an additional $100 million to avoid to education and health care funding, Democrats proposed capping the deductions that mining businesses could claim to 60% of current levels. State law requires two-thirds approval for any proposal to increase taxes or raise revenue and before losing seats in the 2020 election, Democrats had a two-thirds supermajority in the state Assembly and were one seat short in the Senate.

The proposal initially failed after no Republican voted in favor. Pickard told the Nevada Independent a day later that he would change his vote if provisions were added to the proposal to ensure all the funding went to K-12 schools, which would give the proposal enough support to surpass the two-thirds threshold. By the time Democrats agreed to amend their proposal, Pickard said he wouldn’t vote to raise taxes on mining regardless of whether the tax dollars went.

“What I learned after I committed wrongfully to the bill was that it was going to put dozens of mines out of business and thousands out of work,” he said, apologizing specifically to the powerful Las Vegas-area teachers’ union that endorsed his 2018 bid.