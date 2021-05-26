Nevada GOP party court case paused by judge after hearing

The membership meeting had been scheduled Tuesday, but it was called off Monday by party leaders citing concerns that members of the Proud Boys planned to disrupt it and harass party members.

The Proud Boys are a male-only group with a history of violent clashes with left-wing protesters. Then-President Donald Trump cited the group during an October campaign debate with Democrat Joe Biden, with a comment that members should “stand back and stand by."

Several Proud Boys have been charged with conspiracy and other crimes relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Clark County Republican Party Chairman David Sajdak and Stephen Silberkraus, vice chairman, said the county party barred anyone involved in the group from membership, along with those who Silberkraus said traffic in “intolerance or hateful, anti-Semitic and racist ideology.”

No specific allegations about anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism or the roots of the GOP party dispute were voiced during the hearing.

The party rift became public following the censure by state party members in April of Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, for “failing to investigate” allegations of election fraud following the November presidential election.