Nevada governor 'optimistic' after legislative session ends

Sisolak said he intended to sign that measure after it passed along party lines over the weekend. The policy will pave the way to making Nevada the second state in the U.S. with a public option, which would require some insurers to offer the state-guided plan at a certain cost. The price-setting mechanism, which would tie premiums to Medicare rates, is opposed by hospitals and insurance companies.

Nevada must complete a study on the plan’s financial effects and receive permission from the federal government to offer the plan by 2026 as the legislation intends.

“It’s a longer process and not something that you flip a switch and happens overnight,” Sisolak said. “Anytime there’s an opportunity to get health care coverage available for more Nevadans, it’s certainly something I’m interested in, and we’re gonna pursue it in that direction.”

Throughout a tumultuous legislative session, progressives pilloried Sisolak, first for a proposal to give private companies some local government powers to lure them to Nevada and later for his opposition to repealing the death penalty.

The governor, who is up for reelection next year, said he still believed ideas like “Innovation Zones” were necessary to diversify Nevada’s economy.