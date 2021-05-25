Nevada governor signs 2 police reforms on Floyd anniversary

He termed the laws “pathways for change.”

The Nevada attorney general now has the power to investigate a governmental authority or person acting on behalf of the state who is accused of depriving a person of rights or privileges.

Ford noted the U.S. Department of Justice ceased conducting “patterns and practices” investigations in 2017. He said Nevada law now lets him initiate probes regardless of federal policy.

The warrant law requires police to explain to a judge the imminent public danger that requires an unannounced entry; to certify that the alleged felon is violent; and say why a less intrusive process isn’t possible. Officers also have to reassess at the scene whether officers should announce their arrival.

“As we have seen over recent years, no-knock warrants are becoming an increasing issue, with their use often resulting in injury or death,” Ford said in a statement.

Officers who execute the warrants need to be trained in "tactical or dynamic entry” techniques and, when possible, wear body cameras, according to the law.

Sam Metz, a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, contributed reporting from Carson City. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

