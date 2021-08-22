Nevada groups focus on climate impact on diverse communities

Laura Martin, executive director of PLAN, who is Black, said it's a rare combination to see so many groups with diverse leaders doing environmental advocacy work.

“Environment isn’t just the public lands or the recreation that we can do. It’s also environmental racism," she said. "That’s what we wanted to do with this report, is really start diving into this conversation but also crafting and supporting policy ideas that are tangible and doable.”

The group has been highlighting a new report from the Physicians, Scientists, and Engineers for Healthy Energy (PSE) that looks at the burden of energy costs and impacts on Nevadans, especially low-income residents and communities of color.

According to the report, those groups have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing impact of climate change, making it all the more important that measures to eliminate greenhouse gases and mitigate climate change address those inequities.