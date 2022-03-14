 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nevada Highway Patrol attrition drawing union attention

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol job vacancies resulting from troopers leaving for better-paying law enforcement jobs elsewhere has a union official calling for immediate legislative action.

Gov. Steve Sisolak in his recent “state of the state” speech acknowledged what he termed “a big problem” with unfilled jobs and said he’ll propose raises for state police officers next year if he’s re-elected.

Wayne Dice, representing the Nevada Police Union that includes highway patrol troopers, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that action is needed sooner to address the exodus of troopers.

“We can’t wait 17 months for him to ask (the Legislature) for a pay raise,” Dice said. Troopers “are leaving because of pay and benefits,” he said. “We do have some retirements mixed in with that but most of it is for pay and benefits.”

People are also reading…

The union did not immediately respond Monday to messages seeking comment.

State lawmakers usually meet every two years. The state Legislature next convenes for 120 days in early 2023.

The union also represents Nevada Capitol Police, state parole and probation officers, fire marshals, game wardens, park rangers, university police and public safety workers. It had about 735 members in September 2021.

Dice said the union lost at least 30 members across the state — mostly troopers — during the first two months of 2022, after losing a total of 136 members in all of 2021.

Sisolak, in his statewide speech on Feb. 23, said Nevada had “a big problem with the state police in that we’re ending up being a training ground for all the other departments across the state,” where pay can be up to 40% higher.

In an emailed statement, Sisolak’s spokeswoman, Meghin Delaney, indicated Monday the governor is not considering calling a special session of the Legislature to address trooper pay. But he believes having “well-trained and well-paid” state police is a “critical issue.”

“The governor plans to build raises into the comprehensive proposed budget that he is required to submit prior to the next legislative session,” the statement said. “The issue requires full budget discussions, which are not achievable in a special session.”

In September, the department issued a statement pointing to “a shortage of sworn personnel” and said the safety of Nevada residents was at stake.

The Review-Journal reported that an entry-level Nevada State Police officer’s starting salary can range from a little under $47,000 to $54,000, depending on the retirement plan the employee chooses.

The union wants a 15% pay hike, and for the state to pay troopers' retirement contributions, Dice said.

A presentation made by state police to state legislators in 2021 put the department’s overall officer turnover rate at 135% in 2020, with 60 cadets hired and 81 officers departed from the agency. Turnover was 109% in 2019 and 127% in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Octopuses are using human trash for shelter in the ocean

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News