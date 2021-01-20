Nevada hits 1-day death record but reports fewer new cases

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 63% of those who have died in Nevada have been 70 or older, which is also the group the state has prioritized for vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the federal government has allocated 276,775 doses for Nevada — fewer per capita than all but three states.

Nevada Health Bureau Chief Candice McDaniel said only about 116,000 vaccines have been administered, or less than half the allocation. Both she and Cage attributed the lag to unpredictable delivery and communication breakdowns among federal agencies.

McDaniel said almost 37,000 more doses have been promised to arrive next week, many of which will go to retail pharmacies partnering with the state to speed up distribution.

Pharmacies in the majority of Nevada counties started accepting vaccine appointments Tuesday, but eligibility requirements vary as counties move through priority groups at different rates.

McDaniel said Nevada officials had been told that states would be distributed vaccines in numbers proportionate to their populations and were “keenly aware” that Nevada's allocation was smaller than most states.